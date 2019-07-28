Almora is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee.

Almora didn't start Saturday but came off the bench to deliver a 10th-inning homer to give the Cubs the lead, though they were unable to hold on for the win. Ian Happ receives another start in center field with Almora struggling since the All-Star break with a .631 OPS and 31.1 percent strikeout rate in 14 games.