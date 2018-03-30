Cubs' Albert Almora: Leading off Friday
Almora is leading off and playing center field Friday against the Marlins.
Almora is in the lineup in place of Opening Day leadoff hitter and center fielder Ian Happ as the Cubs' face the left-handed Caleb Smith. Happ, a switch-hitter, doesn't necessarily need to be platooned, but Cubs manager Joe Maddon likes to rotate his lineups and keep everyone involved. Almora has crushed lefties in his career (131 wRC+) but has struggled against righties (84 wRC+), though his strong glove will likely see him play occasionally against righties as well.
