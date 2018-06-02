Almora exited Friday's game against the Mets early with an undisclosed injury, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Almora went 3-for-4 and scored a run prior to being replaced. The Cubs removed him as a precaution after he got "dinged up a little" during the first game of their weekend series with New York. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward as it doesn't appear to be anything serious.

