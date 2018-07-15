The Cubs placed Almora on the Family Medical Emergency List on Sunday.

Almora, who didn't play in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Padres, will leave the team a day before the All-Star break commences to tend to the family matter. The expectation is that Almora will rejoin the club for its first game out of the break Thursday against the Cardinals. Utility man David Bote was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Almora's spot on the active roster.

