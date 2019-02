Almora is likely to continue splitting center field duties with Ian Happ and potentially Jason Heyward this season based on matchups, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Almora posted a strong .286/.323/.378 line in 2018 and offered stellar outfield defense, but Cubs manager Joe Maddon is committed to once again playing the matchups this year, with the switch-hitting Happ playing often against righties and Almora getting plenty of run against lefties. "That's just going to be based on opportunity," Maddon said of playing time. Almora led the team with 94 starts in center last season, compared to 49 starts there for Happ, and the two will likely limit each other's potential if both remain healthy.