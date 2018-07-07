Almora is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

Almora went 1-for-4 with an RBI Friday but he will sit out Saturday as the Cubs roll with Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist across the outfield. Almora has been great this year with a .328/.369/.458 slash line, but Chicago has a lot of mouths to feed in the outfield, so the 24-year-old will continue to see regular days off moving forward.