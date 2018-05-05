Almora is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Ben Zobrist will receive another start in the outfield, which will send Almora to the bench for the matinee. During Friday's series-opening loss, Almora went 2-for-4 with one run scored. Expect the 24-year-old back in the lineup for Sunday night's contest.

