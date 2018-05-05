Cubs' Albert Almora: Not in Saturday's lineup
Almora is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Ben Zobrist will receive another start in the outfield, which will send Almora to the bench for the matinee. During Friday's series-opening loss, Almora went 2-for-4 with one run scored. Expect the 24-year-old back in the lineup for Sunday night's contest.
More News
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Collects two hits Friday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Records first four-hit game•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Could be in line for more playing time•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Pops first homer of season Saturday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...