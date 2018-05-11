Cubs' Albert Almora: On bench Friday
Almora is not in the lineup Friday against the White Sox.
Almora had an 11-game stretch in late April in which he started every game in center field. Since that point, both he and Ian Happ (who starts Friday) have started four times. For the season, Almora is hitting a solid .295/.350/.400, though he has just one homer and no steals.
