Almora is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Almora started Friday with lefty Tyler Skaggs on the hill for Los Angeles. However, with righty Chris Stratton starting Saturday, the Cubs will get Jason Heyward back into the lineup, which pushes Almora to the bench. Chicago manager Joe Maddon is known to rotate his players around, so Almora should continue to get playing time, though his starts might be a bit sporadic.