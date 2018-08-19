Almora is out of the lineup against the Pirates on Sunday.

Make it three games in a row that Almora has been out of the starting lineup. No injury has been reported and this could simply be a matchup play, as Almora is 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in his career against Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon. Almora's fantasy owners have had to deal with inconsistent playing time but the 24-year-old outfielder has produced when he's been in there, as he has a .297/.338/.409 slash line this season.