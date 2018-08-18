Almora is out of the lineup against the Pirates on Saturday.

Almora is on the bench for the second straight day, as the Cubs will roll with Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist as their outfielders against Pittsburgh righty Joe Musgrove. Almora had started four of the previous five games before Friday, so expect to see him back in there for Sunday's tilt.

