Cubs' Albert Almora: Out of lineup Tuesday
Almora is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Almora is hitting a solid .289/.341/.421 through 23 games this season, but he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting 11 straight contests in center field. In his stead, Ian Happ will patrol center field and hit eighth.
More News
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Records first four-hit game•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Could be in line for more playing time•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Pops first homer of season Saturday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Remains out Saturday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Scratched due to illness•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...