Cubs' Albert Almora: Pops first homer of season Saturday
Almora went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 14-10 win over the Braves.
A late addition to the lineup card, Almora came through with his first homer of the season. The 24-year-old now has a robust .276/.344/.517 slash line through 11 games, and if he keeps delivering at the plate, his excellent defense in center field could make him a relative fixture in the Cubs' outfield.
