Almora went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Cactus League win over the Reds.

The home run was a leadoff shot, and then Almora followed that up with a nice leaping catch on the warning track later in the game. The 24-year-old is known as a good contact hitter and a strong defender in center field, but if he displays more power this season, he could wrestle more playing time away from Ian Happ. Almora is off to a nice start with a 1.077 OPS so far this spring.

