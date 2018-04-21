Almora went 4-for-6 with a double, an RBI and four runs scored in Friday's 16-5 win over the Rockies.

Almora's first career four-hit game set the tone from the leadoff spot for the Cubs' offensive explosion. With Ian Happ expected to see reduced playing time as he deals with some struggles at the plate, Almora could secure regular playing time if he plays well. Performances like this one certainly help that cause, and the 24-year-old's fantasy value seems to be trending upward in a hurry.