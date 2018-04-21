Cubs' Albert Almora: Records first four-hit game
Almora went 4-for-6 with a double, an RBI and four runs scored in Friday's 16-5 win over the Rockies.
Almora's first career four-hit game set the tone from the leadoff spot for the Cubs' offensive explosion. With Ian Happ expected to see reduced playing time as he deals with some struggles at the plate, Almora could secure regular playing time if he plays well. Performances like this one certainly help that cause, and the 24-year-old's fantasy value seems to be trending upward in a hurry.
More News
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Could be in line for more playing time•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Pops first homer of season Saturday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Remains out Saturday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Scratched due to illness•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Collects three hits Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...