Cubs' Albert Almora: Remains on bench
Almora is on the bench again Monday against the Pirates.
After starting the first four games of the season, Almora has started just two of the last six. Daniel Descalso is moving into an everyday role at second base, pushing Ben Zobrist to right field and Jason Heyward to center. Almora should still feature on a fairly regular basis due to manager Joe Maddon's rotation policy, but it seems clear that his role is being reduced.
