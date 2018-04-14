Almora (illness) is not in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta.

Almora was scratched from Friday's game due to illness, and though he may be available for Saturday's tilt, manager Joe Maddon elected to go with Ian Happ in center even though a left-hander in Sean Newcomb is on the mound for the Braves. Consider Almora day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.

