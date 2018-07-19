Cubs' Albert Almora: Returns to active roster
Almora (personal) was reinstated from the Family Medical Emergency List prior to Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Almora will rejoin the club after being placed on leave before the Cubs final game of the first half last weekend. He will not be in the starting lineup, but should be available off the bench. Across 86 games this year, Almora has slashed .319/.357/.438 with four home runs and 28 RBI.
