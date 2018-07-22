Almora is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After starting one of the team's two games on Saturday, Almora will head to the bench with tough righty Miles Mikolas on the hill for St. Louis. Almora's playing time can be occasionally frustrating for fantasy owners, but he has produced when he's been in there, posting a .318/.357/.434 slash line with 49 runs scored in 90 games to date.