Almora is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Milwaukee.

Almora went 1-for-5 with a run scored, stolen base, one RBI and three strikeouts in Saturday's 14-8 victory, but will ride the pine Sunday for the third time in the last five games. Jason Heyward will slide over to center field with Ben Zobrist grabbing the start in right.

