Almora went 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Almora did not start on Tuesday, but he returned to the starting lineup with a flourish in this one. The 24-year-old consistently set the table from the leadoff spot in a 13-run outburst by the Cubs and raised his season batting average to .295 in the process.

