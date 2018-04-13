Almora was removed from the lineup against the Braves on Friday due to illness.

In his place, Ian Happ will get the nod in center and bat atop the order. Almora has been receiving a smattering of playing time as of late, and had his best showing of the year against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with a double. He should be considered day-to-day while recovering from this ailment.