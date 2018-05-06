Cubs' Albert Almora: Sits second straight
Almora is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Almora conceded center field to Jason Heyward in Saturday's game, and will give way to Ian Happ for the series finale. Since snapping a nine-game hitting streak April 29, Almora is just 3-for-17 at the plate, without an extra-base hit.
