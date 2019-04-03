Almora is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.

Almora will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off after starting the first four games of the season. Jason Heyward will cover center field in his absence, with Ben Zobrist shifting to right field and Daniel Descalso covering the keystone. Almora is 4-for-18 with two runs and two RBI this season.

