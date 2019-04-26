Cubs' Albert Almora: Smashes pinch-hit homer
Almora went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in a pinch hit appearance against the Dodgers on Thursday.
The 25-year-old has struggled this month, especially lately. Going into his pinch-hit situation Thursday, he was 0-for-15 in his last eight games. The homer was his first of the year. Maybe the bomb will finally get him going. Almora is batting .196 with five RBI, five runs and two steals in 56 at-bats.
