Almora is starting in center field and batting fifth in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

With Jason Heyward nursing a hamstring issue, Almora and Ian Happ are both starting in Game 1, with Ben Zobrist filling the final outfield spot. Almora has spent most of the year splitting time with Happ in center, but Heyward's injury opens up more playing time for all the Cubs' outfielders at the moment.