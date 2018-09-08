Cubs' Albert Almora: Starting in Game 1 Saturday
Almora is starting in center field and batting fifth in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
With Jason Heyward nursing a hamstring issue, Almora and Ian Happ are both starting in Game 1, with Ben Zobrist filling the final outfield spot. Almora has spent most of the year splitting time with Happ in center, but Heyward's injury opens up more playing time for all the Cubs' outfielders at the moment.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...