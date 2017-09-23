Play

Almora is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Almora will start Saturday for just the seventh time in September, but he will get the nod as manager Joe Maddon loads up on right-handed hitters against Brewers southpaw Brent Suter. Almora, who has 14 RBI this month despite the limited opportunities, will man center field and hit fifth in the batting order.

