Cubs' Albert Almora: Starting Saturday
Almora is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Almora will start Saturday for just the seventh time in September, but he will get the nod as manager Joe Maddon loads up on right-handed hitters against Brewers southpaw Brent Suter. Almora, who has 14 RBI this month despite the limited opportunities, will man center field and hit fifth in the batting order.
More News
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Drives home six off bench•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Starting in center Saturday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Hits two-run blast in win•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Collects two hits Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Drives in three Sunday•
-
Cubs' Albert Almora: Collects two hits from leadoff spot Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...