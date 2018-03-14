Cubs' Albert Almora: Starting to hit better
After starting spring training hitless in his first 13 at-bats, Almora is 6-for-18 with two home runs over his last six games.
Almora and Ian Happ were tabbed as candidates for the leadoff job at the beginning of camp, but Almora likely fell behind with his cold start, which coincided with a strong start for Happ. It's good to see Almora begin to hit better, but he likely will only share leadoff duties at best. In that scenario, Happ would likely get the nod against righties, while Almora would probably bat first against lefties after slashing .342/.411/.486 against them last season.
