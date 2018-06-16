Cubs' Albert Almora: Three-hit night with two RBI
Almora went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs in Friday's win over the Cardinals.
Almora hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth and later slashed an RBI double -- his 15th two-bagger of the year -- in the fifth. This was Almora's second three-hit game in his last four contests, and he's now hitting .321 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 38 runs on the year. The outfielder has been a consistent hitter throughout the year, as he's hit above .300 in April, May and June.
