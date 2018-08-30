Mills (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Mets, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out five.

Mills found himself in a hole early Wednesday, loading up the bases in the first inning and serving up a grand slam to Todd Frazier. He settled in from there, firing four scoreless before exiting with the Cubs down 4-1. The 26-year-old has now allowed five runs over 10.2 innings in two starts for the Cubs this season (4.22 ERA), whiffing an impressive 13 batters in those outings. It's unclear if Mills will be afforded another turn in the rotation with Mike Montgomery (shoulder) set to return Thursday.