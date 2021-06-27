Mills allowed two earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings in the loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Mills surrendered a pair of runs in the first inning, but then was able to get through four frames with no further damage. The 29-year-old has bounced between the bullpen and the starting rotation depending on team needs. He's had somewhat of a mediocre season, carrying a 5.11 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP through 47 innings. In addition, he doesn't offer many punchouts, with just a 6.3 K/9.