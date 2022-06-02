Mills (back) will make another rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mills has made three rehab starts during his current stint with the Triple-A club, and he's posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 9.2 innings. The right-hander is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list as early as Monday, but he'll have at least one more opportunity for a tune-up in the minors prior to rejoining the Cubs. Assuming he feels good following Tuesday's outing, it's possible that he'll be reinstated from the injured list as early as next weekend.

More News