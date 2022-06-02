Mills (back) will make another rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mills has made three rehab starts during his current stint with the Triple-A club, and he's posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 9.2 innings. The right-hander is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list as early as Monday, but he'll have at least one more opportunity for a tune-up in the minors prior to rejoining the Cubs. Assuming he feels good following Tuesday's outing, it's possible that he'll be reinstated from the injured list as early as next weekend.