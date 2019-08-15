Mills was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mills tossed a quality outing in relief of Cole Hamels on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits (two home runs) and two walks while striking out four across six innings. He now owns a 3.98 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 20.1 big-league innings this season. The Cubs will swap him out for a fresh bullpen arm in James Norwood.

