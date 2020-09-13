Mills (5-3) allowed three walks and no hits while striking out five across nine scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Brewers.

Mills needed only 114 pitches to complete his no-hitter and dominate the Brewers. He wasn't overpowering, but managed to consistently get ahead of hitters to work efficiently. After a bit of a tough stretch in the middle of the season, Mills has now thrown 15 consecutive scoreless innings in the span of two starts. After this performance, he maintains a 3.93 ERA across 52.2 innings for the season. He'll look to keep his strong form going in his next outing, currently projected to come Saturday against the Twins.