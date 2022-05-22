Mills (back) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Sunday and tossed 2.1 innings in his start against Columbus. He worked 2.1 innings and gave up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in Iowa's 5-2 loss.

Mills pitched in a game for the first time since April 23, when he experienced quad tightness that resulted in him being pulled off his initial rehab assignment at Iowa for the ensuing month. He tossed 43 pitches (25 strikes) on Sunday, but he'll still likely need at least two more rehab start before the Cubs entertain bringing him back from the 60-day injured list. Before he was placed on the IL shortly before Opening Day, Mills looked to be in good position to claim a rotation spot for the Cubs, but he might have to settle for a long-relief role once he's formally activated.