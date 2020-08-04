Mills (2-0) pitched seven scoreless innings to pick up the win against the Royals Monday. He allowed three hits and three walks, while striking out four.

Mills has been great through two starts for the Cubs, allowing just two earned runs across 13 innings, while striking out seven. The righty could get squeezed out of the rotation whenever Jose Quintana (thumb) is able to return, though at this point, Mills is making a strong case to stick as a starter. He's currently slated to start again Saturday against the Cardinals on the road.