Mills didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Reds, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.

Cincinnati jumped on him for three runs in the first inning, but Mills settled down after that and came through with the first quality start of his brief big-league career. The right-hander may have earned a longer stay in the rotation with the performance, as Cole Hamels (oblique) still has no timetable for his return.