Mills is listed as the Cubs' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Mills allowed only one run and struck out eight across 5.2 innings during Friday's spot start. It remains to be seen how long the 26-year-old will stick in the starting rotation with Mike Montgomer (shoulder) still on the disabled list, but he's at least earned himself another opportunity with Friday's performance.