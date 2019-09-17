Mills (1-0) picked up the win Monday against the Reds, tossing two scoreless innings in relief. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

Mills has given the Cubs some valuable innings lately and picked up a few milestones to boot, as he earned his first MLB save by covering three innings Friday. He followed that up by recording his first MLB win with his two scoreless innings Monday. With Chicago pushing for a playoff spot, Mills has been a solid contributor in September with just one earned run allowed across six innings to go with nine strikeouts.