Mills (4-2) allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five across 5.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Phillies.

Mills was handed a five-run lead within the first two innings and largely did well holding onto it. His big blemish was a two-run home run hit by Andrew McCutchen, with the only other extra-base hit he surrendered being a double off the bat of Bryce Harper. Wednesday's outing was Mills' fifth consecutive start, and he should have a chance to stick in the rotation given Jake Arrieta's (hamstring) stint on the injured list and poor performance to this point in the season. Mills has also pitched effectively as a member of the rotation, maintaining a 3.77 ERA with 25 strikeouts across 28.2 innings.