Mills (back) worked six scoreless innings for Triple-A Iowa in his most recent rehab start June 2, scattering two hits and one walk while striking out four in the 60-pitch outing.

Mills worked in long relief for Chicago before landing on the injured list May 16 with a strained lower back, but he's been building up for starting duty through his first three rehab outings with Iowa. The Cubs could view Mills as a candidate to step into the big-league rotation in the near future while Trevor Williams (abdomen) remains on the shelf. Kohl Stewart has received the last two spot starts in Williams' stead, giving up four runs (three earned) over 8.2 innings between the two outings.