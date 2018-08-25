Mills allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight across 5.2 innings Friday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Reds.

Mills was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to make his second major-league appearance of the 2018 campaign. Although the sample size is small, he's given up just one run while striking out 10 over 7.2 innings for the Cubs this season. It's unclear if he'll remain in the starting rotation moving forward, as Mike Montgomery (shoulder) could return from the disabled list as soon as Wednesday against the Mets.