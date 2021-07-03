Mills (3-2) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out nine in 5.2 innings, taking the loss Friday versus Cincinnati. He also hit a batter.

Unfortunately for Mills, two of the four baserunners he allowed in Friday's contest came in Cincinnati's sixth-inning rally. Reliever Adam Morgan then allowed both inherited runners to score on a Joey Votto double that left Mills with the loss. The right-hander has logged a 4.85 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB across 42.2 innings this season. This was his fifth start in 17 appearances, but Mills may be headed back to the bullpen next week if Trevor Williams (abdomen) returns from his rehab assignment and rejoins the rotation.