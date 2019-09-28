Mills allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals.

Only a Matt Carpenter solo shot damaged Mills' performance Friday. The right-hander will likely finish the year with a 2.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB in 36 innings over nine appearances (four starts). He posted a 1-0 record and notched one save.