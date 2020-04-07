Mills will likely serve as the Cubs' long reliever when the regular season is able to begin, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mills and Tyler Chatwood entered spring training as candidates for the team's fifth and final rotation spot, and Chatwood is the heavy favorite to win that job. That would shift Mills to long relief, though the role could hold more value this year than usual if the MLB calendar gets compacted and features more doubleheaders in an effort to squeeze in more games. In this scenario, bullpens will likely be used heavily, and someone like Mills could see a lot of action.