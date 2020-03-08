Cubs' Alec Mills: Finding success with curveball
Mills added a slow curveball to his pitch mix last season and opposing batters hit just .143 against it, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Mills started working on a slow curve while with Triple-A Iowa last season. The pitch averaged just 67.6 mph, which was the lowest average velocity among pitchers who threw at least 50 curveballs in 2019. Because of his success with the pitch, expect Mills to use it heavily again in 2020. The righty is fighting for the Cubs' fifth rotation spot this spring, though he could end up as the team's long reliever.
