Mills allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings of a 9-3 loss Tuesday in Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision.

Mills entered the game in the fourth inning with the Cubs trailing 7-1 and pitched well in his first appearance of the season. The veteran gave up solo homers in the fifth and sixth inning but otherwise was effective. He will likely appear in relief for the time being but is a likely choice to move to the rotation should there be an injury or a demotion.