Mills will start Saturday's home game against the Red Sox.
Mills replaced Matt Swarmer in the rotation last weekend in St. Louis, and like Swarmer before him, the 30-year-old proved vulnerable to the long ball. He served up three home runs en route to taking a loss to the Cardinals, giving up five earned runs on six hits and one walk across 2.2 innings. Mills will get a chance to redeem himself Saturday, but regardless of how he performs against the Red Sox or in any starts that might follow, he'll be at risk of moving back to the bullpen as soon as one of Marcus Stroman (shoulder), Drew Smyly (oblique) or Wade Miley (shoulder) returns from the injured list.