Mills allowed five runs on eight hits across 4.1 innings of relief during Monday's loss to the Pirates. He had no walks and struck out two.

Chicago starter Caleb Kilian allowed seven runs (five earned) across 2.1 innings to take the loss, but Mills didn't fare much better. The veteran righty now has an unsightly 8.59 ERA this season, and he won't have much fantasy value as long as he's out of the rotation and pitching poorly. Mills started 20 games for the Cubs in 2021 but all five of his appearances so far this year have come in relief.