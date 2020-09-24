Mills (5-5) allowed four runs on eight hits across 3.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Pirates. He walked one and struck out two.

Mills was hit hard in his last scheduled regular season start and served up three home runs in a game for the second time this year. The righty turned in a no-hitter on Sept. 13 and had a 3.93 ERA at that point, but since then, he's allowed eight runs in 9.2 innings to raise his ERA to 4.48. Mills is an option to start during the Cubs' upcoming first round playoff series, though it seems like the team will roll with Kyle Hendricks, Yu Darvish and then Jon Lester if needed.